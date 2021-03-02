State of CT, Mohegan Tribe reach agreement on future of gaming in CT; allows sports wagering, online gaming

This Sept. 5, 2019 photo shows a gambler making a sports bet at Bally’s casino in Atlantic City N.J. Participants in a national sports betting conference on Dec. 1, 2020, agreed that huge holes in state budgets due to the coronavirus outbreak, and the demonstrated eagerness of fans to bet on sports are likely to spur a further expansion of sports betting and online casino gambling in the U.S. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont and the Mohegan Tribe have reached an agreement on the future of gaming in Connecticut, the state announced Tuesday afternoon.

The state says the agreement allows “the State of Connecticut to modernize gaming options available to state residents, including allowing for sports wagering and online gaming.”

The governor goes on to say, “The agreement would generate tens of millions of dollars in new revenue for the state while keeping Connecticut competitive with gaming changes currently being offered or considered in neighboring states. The agreement also provides the inclusion of the Connecticut Lottery Corporation as a partner in the effort to modernize the state’s gaming landscape.”

Key components of the agreement include:

A 20 percent tax rate on new online gaming, or “iGaming,” offerings

A 13.75 percent tax rate on sports wagering

Connecticut Lottery shall have the right to operate 15 retail sports betting locations, as well as operate an online sports betting skin

Connecticut Lottery shall have the right to sub-license some of those locations to the state-licensed pari-mutuel operator

Connecticut Lottery will undertake new retail sports betting venues in Hartford and Bridgeport

License agreement to be for ten years with a five-year extension option

“This agreement represents months of hard work and dedication to getting a deal that’s best for the residents of Connecticut and moves our state forward when it comes to the future of gaming,” Governor Lamont said. “We are incredibly fortunate to have such a devoted partner in these efforts like the Mohegan Tribe, as they have been open to negotiation, honest discussion, and a positive path forward that is beneficial for both their tribe and the State of Connecticut.”

“The Mohegan Tribe is proud to have reached this agreement with Governor Lamont and the State of Connecticut,” Mohegan Tribe Chairman James Gessner Jr. said. “This path will allow Connecticut to generate tax revenues from sports and online gaming that are competitive with other states, and help keep Connecticut with those states when it comes to growing our economy and benefiting the state budget. We’re thankful to Governor Lamont and his team, and we look forward to continued work with the General Assembly as this process continues.”