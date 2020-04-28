State of CT offering childcare subsidies program for eligible frontline workers

FILE – In this Aug. 27, 2018, Vincent Seeborn, 2, reaches out from a structure on the playground at the Wallingford Child Care Center in Seattle. Child care costs in most states exceed federal subsidy payments provided to low-income parents, according to a newly released report from the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, leaving working families with few affordable options. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

Conn. (WTNH) — The state announced Monday evening frontline workers will now be eligible for subsidies to ease the burden of childcare costs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Connecticut’s Office of Early Childhood has launched the CTCARES for Frontline Workers Program, which provides subsidies directly to childcare providers so that children can get the care they need while their parents or guardians work an essential job during the crisis.

Governor Ned Lamont reports, “under the program, ‘frontline workers’ include anyone who must work outside of their own home for at least 8 hours a week caring for people or providing in-person direct services and essential goods.”

Some examples of frontline workers may include:

Health care workers

First responders

Child care workers

Grocery workers

Workers at state facilities

Home/group home care workers (for seniors, youth, mental health, or people with disabilities)

People who provide in-person services to any of the above

Those who already participate in the Care 4 Kids program are ineligible for the Frontline Workers Program.

The governor reports, the amount of money each family will receive depends on the number of children in a household in care and the number of hours the frontline worker needs to work.

If a frontline employee works 21 or more hours each week:

For one child, $200 each week for up to 6 weeks

For 2 or more children, up to a maximum of $500 per family each week for up to 6 weeks

If a frontline employee works 8 to 20 hours each week:

For one child, $100 each week for up to 6 weeks

For 2 or more children, up to a maximum of $250 per family each week for up to 6 weeks

According to Gov. Lamont, “there is a family income limit of up to 85% of the state median income to qualify.”

Applications are being accepted from Monday, April 27 through Friday, May 22, 2020. To apply, call 1-800-505-1000.

For more information, including details on who qualifies, read about the program on the Office of Early Childcare’s website.