Gov. Lamont, CDC urge travelers, spring breakers to follow COVID protocols as restrictions loosen

(WTNH) — The CDC put out a travel warning asking people, especially students on spring break, to be extra careful, and follow social distancing guidelines.

So if the parking garage is any indication of how many people are traveling, we had to go all the way to the fourth level to find a single spot. It was that full over at Bradley in International Airport. You can see all the flights here that are being added, and we have been talking to travelers who say the flights are also more full.

“I have to fly every month, it’s starting to pick up again. More people are trying to travel so the planes are becoming crowded again more,” Mary Kate O’Donnell, Windsor Locks.

Travelers noticing it as well as the CDC, travel is up especially as people start to get vaccinated.

“Watch out for Miami Beach, you will see a lot of spring events going on down there,” Governor Ned Lamont.

The big question is what’s going to happen when people get to their destinations. The CDC saying, please take the precautions and be careful because they don’t want to see the spread continue.

“Don’t go. Stick around here, the weather has been great. And if you have happened to have gone down there, get tested before you come back, get tested at Bradley Airport, and make sure you are okay,” Governor Ned Lamont.

So while airlines are taking the precautions, you can double mask where the paper mask underneath the cloth mask. If you get on the airline that gives you more protection. But if you do everything and the airline is doing everything, where is the risk? Doctor say it’s just the spread, as people go out across the country.

Dr. Manisha Juthani, Yale Medicine says, “We are in a battle for vaccine rollout versus virus spread. So those big spring break crowds are of course concerning especially because then people come home, and potentially spread it in their community.”

Dr. Juthani says overall numbers have come down from the height. They are still hovering, and they’re not going down anymore. In some cases, they’re coming back up again.

“We have seen a little bit of an uptick in hospitalizations, it’s concerning to me. I just want people to hold off a little bit longer if possible. Hopefully, things will settle out, and we can keep on vaccinating a lot more people,” Dr. Juthani.

We did talk to UConn about this, and they said they didn’t see this coming. As a matter of fact, in the next couple of weeks when the kids go after spring break, they will not be coming back. They will finish their last couple of weeks home doing finals their online to stop the spread and keep everybody safe as possible.