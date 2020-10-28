State officials release new strategic plan on workforce development

(WTNH) — The state is out with a new strategic plan on workforce development.

The plan focuses on four key areas:

Developing a workforce agenda that reflects the talent needs of business and industry

Building an educational system that is agile and able to meet these needs

Ensuring students and job seekers have the support they need to maintain participation in the workforce

Crafting a data system infrastructure that tracks outcomes and progress of the workforce over time

“There are still many jobs and opportunities for people in CT as long as we train them and open their mind to what this opportunity could be,” Gov. Lamont says.

The governor’s workforce council created the plan. It’s meant to set a coordinated statewide strategy for building an equitable, inclusive and innovative workforce.