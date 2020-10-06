State officials say four counties now in moderate drought

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut officials say drought conditions have worsened in five of the state’s eight counties.

The Connecticut Interagency Drought Workgroup on Monday raised the drought status for Hartford, New London, Tolland, and Windham counties to Stage 3 out on its five-stage scale, indicating they are in a moderate drought.

Middlesex County has joined Litchfield County in Stage 2, which is an emerging drought, potentially impacting water supplies, agriculture, or natural ecosystems.

Fairfield and New Haven Counties remain at Stage 1.