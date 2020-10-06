 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at Noon

State officials say four counties now in moderate drought

Connecticut

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
norwich-drought-well_363067

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut officials say drought conditions have worsened in five of the state’s eight counties.

The Connecticut Interagency Drought Workgroup on Monday raised the drought status for Hartford, New London, Tolland, and Windham counties to Stage 3 out on its five-stage scale, indicating they are in a moderate drought.

Related: Guilford, other CT areas impacted by drought in addition to COVID-19 pandemic

Middlesex County has joined Litchfield County in Stage 2, which is an emerging drought, potentially impacting water supplies, agriculture, or natural ecosystems.

Fairfield and New Haven Counties remain at Stage 1.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss