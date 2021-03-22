State officials seeing increase in domestic violence calls

(WTNH) — Within two weeks, two people have died due to domestic violence in New Haven. Unfortunately, it could get worse and that’s because advocates say the summer is when they see a lot of calls for help.

It’s when partners typically decide to leave and that can be dangerous. In the last year, they’ve seen a spike in cases too. Officials believe there are more people who are not calling who need help.

Advocates say quarantining in the pandemic where victims are isolated with a violent family member combined with extra stress, like the loss of income, can create some troubling situations. The need for shelters is up 25 percent and calls for help are up 30 percent in the last year.



“When the state started to open up, we started to see an increase in calls and increase in violence as well at times our programs have reported. So, I think it’s hard to say but there’s certainly still the possibility that things could continue to escalate,” Maria Guzman, Dir. Safe Connect.



If you need help or know someone who does, call the 24/7 hotline 888-774-2900 or you can visit CT Safe Connect online. Everything is free, safe, and confidential. You can call, text, email and chat.

