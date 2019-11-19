State officials to host discussion on impact vaping

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A set of talks along the shoreline to discuss our state’s youth and vaping is happening on Tuesday.

State government and health leaders are hosting two meetings Tuesday night to discuss the epidemic. Specifically, how it’s impacting the health of kids and how to prevent it.

The first event is in Milford at Bridgeport Hospital from 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

The other is at East Lyme High School from 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

