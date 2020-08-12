State officials to tour new start-up company that produces 3D-printed face mask frames

(WTNH)– Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz will join U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal and UConn President Tom Katsouleas to tour Connecticut Biotech Wednesday afternoon, a new start-up company that is producing 3D-printed face mask frames.

UConn developed the technology to create a custom mask frame that makes regular surgical masks more protective and helps to secure filtration.

They’ve started manufacturing and selling the frames to help refine the process with a large-scale distribution planned for later this year.

Connecticut Biotech CEO Donald Vaccaro, UConn Health’s Dr. Laurencin, state Sen. Saud Anwar, state Rep. Tom Delnicki, South Windsor Mayor Andrew Paterna, and frontline UConn John Dempsey Hospital ICU Nurse Katie O’Connor will also be on the tour that begins at 1 p.m.