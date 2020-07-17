DEEP opens 8 inland swimming areas as part of reopening

SIMSBURY, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut environmental officials have announced plans to reopen eight inland swimming areas as the state eases restrictions put in place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Katie Dykes, the commissioner of the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), said the decision was made to expand swimming from just shoreline parks because of continued low infection rates in the state.

The eight swimming areas to re-open are: Stratton Brook State Park in Simsbury; Wharton Brook State Park in Wallingford; Day Pond State Park in Colchester; Gay City State Park in Hebron; Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth; Black Rock State Park in Watertown; Hopeville Pond State Park in Griswold and Lake Waramaug State Park in Kent.

DEEP also reminded people that the following rules are in place at all state beaches:

No alcoholic beverages, glass, pets, or nudity.

No floatation devices, only USCG approved lifejackets.

No snorkels.

Swimmers must stay off buoys and lines. Water safety is everyone’s responsibility:

Parents – Watch your Children. It only takes seconds for a child to drown, and this can occur silently. Please ALWAYS watch your children; if you are more than an arm’s length away, you’re too far!

Be Aware of underwater hazards – Natural swimming areas can have sudden drop-offs, inshore holes, large rocks or tree roots that can’t be easily seen from the surface. Diving and jumping into these waters can be hazardous. Please be careful of these unseen dangers.

Swim only in the designated areas.

Take a Swimming Lesson – Increasing your water safety knowledge and swimming skills can help save your life. People of all ages should consider signing up for a swimming class offered at your local YMCA branch, American Red Cross Chapter, or municipal parks & recreation department.

Dykes said other parks may reopen as the state continues to assess water quality, staffing and whether the public is maintaining social distancing at parks that are open.