State parks close early Sunday due to rising temperatures

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — For the temperatures soaring into the 90s, many ran to the beach and state parks to cool off this weekend, and it overloaded the system.

Silver Sands State Park officially closed at sunset, but it was closed earlier Sunday due to an overload of people. Dozens of state parks across the state closed as it couldn’t handle the demand.

“It feels like 100 degrees out here. It’s hot!,” said Tyrone Tallman of Milford.

Silver Sands State Park was a perfect place to cool your heels if you could get in. It was one of dozens of state parks across Connecticut that had to temporarily closed because they were full to capacity.

Bigelow Hollow State Park closed for the entire day because so many people tried to get in. Traffic was backed all the way up on Interstate-84. Silver Sands later re-opened around 3 p.m.

While all the signs were up, the lifeguards were not. Across the state as well as cities and towns, the beaches are experiencing a severe shortage of lifeguards.

Silver Sands closed at sunset, but the lifeguards ended their shift around 5 p.m., leaving parents with both eyes on their children at all times.

Kelly and Sean Henri of Milford said, “A lot of kids today, tons and tons of kids, but we are keeping an eye on everybody, it’s a little nerve-racking.” They mentioned being a little worried due to no lifeguards being on duty, but they just have to keep an eye on the kids and always pay attention.

Something else to keep in mind, the heat hit hard on the school systems. Especially the ones that do not have air-conditioning or a way to keep the students cool.

There are several schools around the state reporting closures or early dismissal due to the heat

