State Parks closed or filled to capacity on Sunday, August 4th

(WTNH)–The following Connecticut state parks are closed or have been filled to capacity on Sunday, August 4th:
- Sherwood Island State Park in Westport
- swimming area closed due to water quality issue
- rest of park is open and available to the public
- Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield full to parking capacity and closed to new vehicles as of 10:25 a.m.
- Mount Tom State Park in Litchfield full to parking capacity and closed to new vehicles as of 12:45 p.m.
- Gardner Lake State Park in Salem is full to parking capacity and is closed to new vehicles.
News 8 will update this page as more state parks fill to capacity.