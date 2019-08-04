State Parks closed or filled to capacity on Sunday, August 4th

(WTNH)–The following Connecticut state parks are closed or have been filled to capacity on Sunday, August 4th:

Sherwood Island State Park in Westport swimming area closed due to water quality issue

rest of park is open and available to the public Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield full to parking capacity and closed to new vehicles as of 10:25 a.m. Mount Tom State Park in Litchfield full to parking capacity and closed to new vehicles as of 12:45 p.m. Gardner Lake State Park in Salem is full to parking capacity and is closed to new vehicles.

News 8 will update this page as more state parks fill to capacity.