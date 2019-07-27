State parks filled to capacity on Sunday, July 28

(WTNH)–CT DEEP has announced that the following state parks have been filled to capacity and are closed to new vehicles on Sunday, July 28:

Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield as of 11 a.m. Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown Mount Tom State Park in Litchfield Indian Well State Park in Shelton Miller’s Pond State Park in Durham Southford Falls State Park as of 1:20 p.m

News 8 will update this page as more state parks fill up throughout the day.