State parks filled to capacity on Sunday, July 7

(WTNH)–CT DEEP has announced the following state parks in Connecticut are filled to full capacity and are closed to new vehicles on Sunday, July 7:

Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown as of 11:30 a.m.

Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield as of 12:40 p.m.

Pattaconk Lake Recreation Area in Cockaponset State Forest in Chester as of 12:50 p.m.

Miller’s Pond State Park in Durham as of 1:10 p.m.

Burr Pond State Park in Torrington as of 2:00 p.m.

News 8 will update this list when more information comes in.