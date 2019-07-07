1  of  2
Police ask for public's help after small dog set on fire at West Haven beach
State parks filled to capacity on Sunday, July 7

Connecticut

(WTNH)–CT DEEP has announced the following state parks in Connecticut are filled to full capacity and are closed to new vehicles on Sunday, July 7:

  • Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown as of 11:30 a.m.
  • Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield as of 12:40 p.m.
  • Pattaconk Lake Recreation Area in Cockaponset State Forest in Chester as of 12:50 p.m.
  • Miller’s Pond State Park in Durham as of 1:10 p.m.
  • Burr Pond State Park in Torrington as of 2:00 p.m.

News 8 will update this list when more information comes in.

