State parks packed on Labor Day Weekend, visitors urged to keep COVID-19 precautions in mind

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s been a beautiful Labor Day Weekend, which is why so many people are spending time outdoors! Sunday, several state parks and beaches hit capacity, and visitors were being reminded to take precautions amid the ongoing pandemic.

Ahead of Labor Day, DEEP has been reminding everyone planning to visit a state park or beach to plan ahead, celebrate the holiday responsibly, practice social distancing, and wear a mask amid the ongoing health crisis.

News 8 was live from Hammanasset Sunday where lots of people decided to have a beach day. The weather was beautiful, and everyone we spoke to said they were taking those coronavirus precautions and felt safe.

DEEP says this summer’s outdoor recreation season was one for the record books, with so many people spending time outside.

News 8 spoke to families and visitors Sunday who say this weekend the beach was picture perfect.

Wendy Tyson-Wood of Waterbury said, “It’s beautiful, it’s a nice breeze… We’re going to stay ’til sunset and just live this day!”

Wanda Lary of Hamden added, “We feel very safe here on the beach today… So, kudos to Hammonasset!…and DEEP!”

Bud Euerle of Guilford said, “What else are you going to do Labor Day Weekend?”

And if you’re planning to come to (or back to) the beach this long weekend, remember to take extra steps and precautions to keep everyone safe.