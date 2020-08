(WTNH) — Connecticut DEEP says State Parks, State Forests, and State Campgrounds will close at noon on Tuesday in advance of Tropical Storm Isaias.

Isaias is expected to hit the state from around 1 p.m. Tuesday until around 10 p.m.

There is a tornado watch in effect until 4 p.m. for New Haven, Fairfield, Middlesex, and New London counties.