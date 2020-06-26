Connecticut’s plastic bag tax to return tomorrow

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Revenue Services is reminding residents and retail stores that the state’s single-use plastic bag tax will go back into effect on July 1.

Governor Lamont ordered a temporary suspension of the 10-cent bag tax on March 26, while the coronavirus pandemic hit hard on Connecticut. That suspension ends with the month of June. Starting tomorrow, July 1, it is back in effect. That means if you don’t bring your own bags, the store has to charge you 10 cents for every plastic bag they give you. That is scheduled to continue for a year.

To avoid the bag fee and do some good for the environment, DEEP recommends shoppers to bring their reusable bags to the store.

On July 1 of 2021, nobody should be using single-use plastic bags anymore. July 1, 2021 is when the statewide ban goes into effect. Here’s what you need to know right now: If you go shopping today, the store will still give you free plastic bags. If you go shopping tomorrow, you better bring your own bags or they will charge you 10 cents per bag.

The latest scientific research shows that reusable bags do not serve as a significant source of infection for COVID-19, according to the Connecticut Department of Public Health.

“The original suspension was based on what we knew at the time,” said John Biello, acting Commissioner of the Department of Revenue Services. “So, this really is in keeping with Governor Lamont’s plan to reopen the state and the get things as close to normal as possible.”

COVID-19 is mainly spread through person to person contact and airborne droplets. Most reusable bags can be washed or wiped down with a disinfecting wipe.