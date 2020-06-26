State plastic bag tax to return on July 1

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Revenue Services is reminding residents and retail stores that the state’s single-use plastic bag tax will go back into effect on July 1.

Governor Lamont ordered a temporary suspension of the 10-cent bag tax on March 26, while the coronavirus pandemic hit hard on Connecticut.

To avoid the bag fee and do some good for the environment, DEEP recommends shoppers to bring their reusable bags to the store.

The latest scientific research shows that reusable bags do not serve as a significant source of infection for COVID-19, according to the Connecticut Department of Public Health.

COVID-19 is mainly spread through person to person contact and airborne droplets. Most reusable bags can be washed or wiped down with a disinfecting wipe.