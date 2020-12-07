State Police Academy holds two-day course on avoiding violent confrontations

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Helping police avoid violent confrontations, that is the goal of a two-day course going on at the state police academy.

In a year when police use of deadly force made headline after headline, the idea of teaching non-violent conflict resolution to police sounds good, but how would it work? You start by getting to know each other.

“If I know you, if I come into the community and have a relationship with you, what are the chances of us being able to work this out?” asked Pastor John Lewis, of the Connecticut Center for Nonviolence. “The problem is, not enough engagement.”

The Connecticut Center for Nonviolence is teaching a two day course for law enforcement officers at the State Police Academy. Remember all the protests earlier in the year? This group thinks those could have been a lot less tense.

“It’s all right to protest, but let’s do it in a non-violent way,” Lewis said. “It’s all right to fight for your rights, so these officers would know not to be threatened by groups that understand this philosophy.”

From a law-enforcement perspective, anything that reduces violence is good.

“It adds tools to a police officer’s tool box,” explained Bill Steck of the Police Officer Standards and Training Council. “It gets the community engaged. The community and the police are having a regular dialogue.”

Which is the real key: Talking to one another, and relating to one another, so you can see one another’s perspective.

“To create a sense of empathy, not just from the officers to the community, but the community needs to understand the positions of the officer,” Lewis said.

While there were only about a dozen troopers and police in that classroom today, after those 12 take this two-day course, they will then be certified to go teach other troopers and officers about these non-violent tactics, spreading the word about this program.