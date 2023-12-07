MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut State Police along with the Alzheimer’s Association will be announcing the launch of the “Bring Me Back Home” registry.

The registry is for state residents and allows law enforcement to get access to information that would help them find people who are missing or wandering.

Families can add information and pictures of their loved ones to the registry, which can only be accessed through the Connecticut On-line Law Enforcement Communication Teleprocessing (COLLECT) system.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, six in 10 people living with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia will wander, which can be dangerous and life-threatening.

For those who would like to register their loved ones on the “Bring Me Back Home” registry, click here.