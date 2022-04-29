MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – State police announced a new distracted driver campaign on Friday. Whether it be talking, texting, or even putting on makeup distracted drivers often cause accidents.

In recognition of Distracted Driving Awareness Month and Autism Awareness, state police had an honorary public information officer announce the initiative, which put more patrols on the streets in April to combat distractive driving.

Bill Prevatte is from Middletown and his dream has always been to work with law enforcement. He did a lot of research to prepare for the press conference and told reporters that nine people are killed every day in the U.S. in crashes reported to have involved a distracted driver.

“At 55 miles per hour, sending or reading a text is like driving the length of a football field with your eyes close. Hands on the wheel, eyes on the road,” Prevatte said.

In addition to running his first press conference, Prevatte also go to meet the commissioner of the Department of Public Safety.