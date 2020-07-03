State Police boosting patrols for Fourth of July weekend

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are increasing patrols for this Fourth of July weekend, enforcing traffic laws and reporting to crashes.

Between Wednesday evening and Friday morning, state police were called to around 2,290 calls for service. They responded to around 105 crashes, none of which were serious, police said.

State Police arrested 14 drivers for DUI; two of those arrests stemmed from car crashes.

So far, 137 speeding citations and five citations for failure to wear a seat-belt were issued.

During the Fourth of July weekend in 2019, there were 248 investigated crashes with 51 injuries and no fatalities. 50 people were arrested for DUI during the holiday weekend in 2019.