State Police continue to step up patrols for holiday weekend

(WTNH)– Connecticut State Police have extra eyes on the roads this holiday weekend.

Troopers are looking out for everything from speeding to drunk driving.

Since their stepped up enforcement started Wednesday Night, police have responded to nearly 80 accidents, one with serious injuries. Police have handed out 285 speeding tickets.

23 drivers have been arrested for DUI.

The increased patrols run through Sunday night.

