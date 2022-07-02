Connecticut (WTNH) – State Police are out this holiday weekend trying to keep motorists safe cracking down on drivers not following the laws. Statistics from day one of the State Police holiday traffic enforcement shows troopers have responded to approximately two thousand calls for service, motorists assists, accidents and violations.

From 12 a.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday there have been approximately 123 accidents. Sixteen of those accidents had injuries. Eight people have been arrested for operating under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. Two of those arrests involved accidents. Seventy-nine people have been cited for speeding and 3 for not wearing a seatbelt. Troopers also issued 51 hazardous moving violations for unsafe lane changes, following too closely, move over law and other. The statistics do not specifically mention use of cell phones.

The holiday enforcement continues through Monday night.