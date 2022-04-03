EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut State Police cruiser was struck by a wrong-way driver on I-84 in East Hartford Sunday.

Around 4:49 a.m., an on-duty trooper was traveling on I-84 westbound in the area of Exit 58 when he observed a Chevrolet Malibu traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes. CSP said the trooper attempted to stop the wrong-way driver while initiating his emergency lights and sirens, but was then struck by the Chevrolet Malibu.

The crash caused damage to both vehicles, striking the left corner of the trooper’s assigned cruiser, police said.

The trooper was transported to an area hospital for evaluation and was released.

Police said the operator of the Chevrolet Malibu, 36-year-old Dennis Bessey, failed a sobriety test.

Bessey was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs, reckless endangerment, and driving the wrong way on a divided highway. He was released on a $50,000 surety bond and is due in court Monday.