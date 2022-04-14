MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — State police will hold a news conference Thursday to discuss the recent arrest of a New Britain man that led to the seizure of hundreds of illegal firearms, including ghost guns.

Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection Commissioner James Rovella and Colonel Stavros Mellekas, commanding officer of the Connecticut State Police, will be joined by Gov. Ned Lamont.

The press conference is expected to start at 1:30 p.m. at the Connecticut Forensic Science Laboratory. News 8 will stream it live on this page.

State police arrested Steven Gerent-Mastrianni, 39, through an arrest warrant Tuesday following a 10-month-long investigation.

Following his arrest, state police executed search warrants on Gerent-Mastrianni’s home and several of his vehicles. Investigators seized more than 150 items of evidence, including roughly 125 firearms, as well as firearm components capable of making firearms fully automatic.

State police said the firearms included multiple fully-automatic firearms, semi-automatic firearms, shotguns, pistols, pistols with threaded barrels, hundreds of high-capacity magazines, and 30,000-40,000 rounds of ammunition. Also seized was a high-tech 3D printer along with pistol lower receivers that appear to be made with the printer. State police said the majority of these weapons are considered “ghost guns.”