State police focus trooper recruiting efforts on women

Posted: Apr 14, 2019 03:33 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 14, 2019 06:51 PM EDT

MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) - Connecticut State Police officials are hoping to increase the number of women among their ranks.

State police recruiters are inviting women interested in becoming state troopers to an informational session at the Connecticut Police Academy on April 24. Women holding a variety of positions in state police from patrol troopers to major crime investigators will talk about their experiences on the job.

Only 9% of the state's nearly 960 state police troopers are women.

State police on Monday will begin accepting applications for the latest class of trooper trainees on Monday. The application period closes on May 31.

Women interested in attending the April 24 information session can reserve a spot by sending an email to csp.recruitment@ct.gov.

