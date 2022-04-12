NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple people were shot and injured Tuesday at a New York City subway station during the morning rush hour.

The Connecticut State Police said they have been monitoring the active investigation in Brooklyn.

Brian Foley, a spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, said Tuesday morning that troopers are working closely with state, local and federal resources.

“We have Troopers assigned to federal task forces to include New York City,” Foley said. “While there is no specific threat identified in CT, CSP resources have been dispatched to several locations, including train stations in our state, to ensure safety for all passengers.”

Foley said state police will continue to follow the incident and be proactive in protecting citizens.

According to multiple law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation, preliminary information indicated that the suspect who fled was a man wearing a construction vest and a gas mask.