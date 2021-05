SALISBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– State Police located the body of a missing swimmer in the Housatonic River Friday night.

At approximately 6:00 p.m., State Police responded to the area of 262 Housatonic River Road for the report of a body in the river.

Troopers report the body was located and removed from the river. Police identify the swimmer as William Dehnel.

Officials confirm that Dehnel entered the water on May 15 and did not resurface.