(WTNH) -- The AAA estimates more than 2 million New Englanders will be hitting the road for the holiday. That's the most since 2005.

The busiest day will probably be Sunday when everyone tries to get home. A bunch of people were traveling on Tuesday, but a lot more people head out after work on Wednesday. If you commute to New York, the AAA says expect four times as many cars on the road Wednesday afternoon, and there's really not much you can do about it.