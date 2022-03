Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are mourning the life of their K9 Selma.

The K9 passed away on March 30, succumbing to medical issues.

K9 Selma. Photo courtesy CSP

Selma was the world’s first electronic storage device detection K9, assigned to Detective George Jupin. CPS called her an “invaluable asset” to their computer crimes unit, as she assisted in locating electronic evidence on countless investigations.

Police said she will be remembered as a loyal and devoted partner to Detective Jupin.