Conn. (WTNH) – State Troopers are out patrolling the highways and other state roads this Labor Day holiday weekend to protect the public.

State Police says the number of vehicles on the roads will be up due to the 3 day holiday weekend.

As of 7 a.m. Saturday troopers have responded to 124 accidents and one had serious injury. Troopers have arrested 6 people for DUI and have issued 67 speeding citations. In addition 191 citations have been issued for other violations that include not wearing a seatbelt, unsafe lane change, following to closely, move over and distracted driving. The statistics do not mention use of cell phones.

The Labor Day enforcement period began at midnight Friday and goes to 11:59 p.m. Monday.