State police prepare for Labor Day Weekend

Conn. (WTNH)– State police are gearing up for the unofficial last weekend of summer.

Traffic will be up due to more people heading to summer cookouts and beach outings. State police say they have already launched roving DUI patrols that will continue through Monday night.

Troopers will also be out on the waterways patrolling on police boats as many residents are expected to take to rivers and lakes this holiday weekend.

“With the lifting of many Covid-19 restrictions and with a great weather forecast, we do expect traffic to be heavy during the three-day holiday weekend. Drivers are asked to remember that arriving safely should be their number one priority. Please plan for plenty of time to reach your destination. Expect traffic delays, proceed with caution and remember that obeying the rules of the road is everyone’s responsibility.” Colonel Stavros Mellekas, commanding officer of the Connecticut State Police

State police report since 6:00 p.m. Friday officers responded to 695 calls for service, assisted 26 motorists, responded to 35 accidents, made 6 DUI arrests, issued 27 citations for speeding, and issued 47 citations for hazardous moving violations.