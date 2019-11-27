State police ramping up patrol for holiday weekend

(WTNH) — The AAA estimates more than 2 million New Englanders will be hitting the road for the holiday. That’s the most since 2005.

The busiest day will probably be Sunday when everyone tries to get home. A bunch of people were traveling on Tuesday, but a lot more people head out after work on Wednesday. If you commute to New York, the AAA says expect four times as many cars on the road Wednesday afternoon, and there’s really not much you can do about it.

“Pack your patience and understand that everyone is trying to get to granny’s for pumpkin pie because Thanksgiving. The very nature of it is one of family and friends so people will be on the road and you have to understand that,” Fran Mayko, AAA Spokeswoman.

You don’t have to like it, but you do have to obey traffic laws, because who else will be joining you on the roads? The police. State police started their holiday enforcement blitz at midnight, and it goes right through Sunday.

Their focus will be on aggressive drivers, unsafe drivers and drunk drivers. They urge you to not add to the holiday traffic problems by following these simple rules:

Don’t follow the car in front of you too closely

Do follow the speed limit

Stay off your phone

Wednesday is also one of the busiest nights of the year for bars. If you’re going to be drinking, have a designated driver or plan to call a taxi or ride share.

Many local departments are also increasing enforcement as part of the week-long Click It or Ticket crackdown, so make sure you and everyone in the car is wearing a seat belt.