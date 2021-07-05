State police release 4th of July 2021 holiday weekend enforcement statistics

(WTNH) – Connecticut State Police have released their 2021 Independence Day Weekend enforcement statistics.

RELATED: Man killed in motorcycle crash on I-95 in New Haven on 4th of July

Beginning at midnight on July 2 through 8 a.m. on July 5, state police had 4,389 calls for service.

Of those calls, there were 370 speeding violations and 764 total violations, which include unsafe lane change, following too closely, cell phone, texting, speeding, and seatbelt.

RELATED: Teen killed in rollover crash on I-95 South in East Lyme

There were 23 DUI arrests over the weekend.

State police said there were 313 accidents and 40 of the accidents involved injuries. There were 3 accidents resulting in a fatality.