State police release 4th of July 2021 holiday weekend enforcement statistics

Connecticut

by: Olivia Lank

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) – Connecticut State Police have released their 2021 Independence Day Weekend enforcement statistics.

Beginning at midnight on July 2 through 8 a.m. on July 5, state police had 4,389 calls for service.

Of those calls, there were 370 speeding violations and 764 total violations, which include unsafe lane change, following too closely, cell phone, texting, speeding, and seatbelt.

There were 23 DUI arrests over the weekend.

State police said there were 313 accidents and 40 of the accidents involved injuries. There were 3 accidents resulting in a fatality.

