State Police release latest Memorial Day weekend traffic enforcement stats

Posted: May 27, 2019 04:09 PM EDT

Updated: May 27, 2019 11:11 PM EDT

(WTNH) - Connecticut State Troopers have stepped up patrols amid the 2019 Memorial Day weekend.

As of 10:30 p.m. on Monday, State Police released the following numbers on violations by motorists over the holiday weekend:

  • 18 DUI arrests
  • 529 speeding citations
  • 375 seatbelt citations
  • 37 distracted driving citations

Police also said they responded to 280 accidents, 43 of which had injuries. One was fatal.

Drivers are reminded to obey traffic laws and to never drink and drive.

