State Police release latest Memorial Day weekend traffic enforcement stats

(WTNH) - Connecticut State Troopers have stepped up patrols amid the 2019 Memorial Day weekend.

As of 10:30 p.m. on Monday, State Police released the following numbers on violations by motorists over the holiday weekend:

18 DUI arrests

529 speeding citations

375 seatbelt citations

37 distracted driving citations

Police also said they responded to 280 accidents, 43 of which had injuries. One was fatal.

Drivers are reminded to obey traffic laws and to never drink and drive.

