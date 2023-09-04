Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police have released their 2023 Labor Day Weekend Enforcement Stats.

Ahead of the holiday weekend, police reminded residents to avoid driving under the influence of alcohol or cannabis. They also told residents that there would be patrols planned throughout the weekend.

According to Connecticut State Police, there were a total of 4,247 calls for service between 12 a.m. Sept. 1 through 8 a.m. Sept. 4.

Below are the following statistics: