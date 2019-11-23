State Police remember Trooper killed while working Thanksgiving holiday traffic

Connecticut

(WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are reminding drivers to stay safe on the roads this holiday season.

They are honoring a somber anniversary this week.

30 years ago, they lost Trooper Jorge Agosto. The 27-year-old was hit and killed on I-95 in Greenwich while working Thanksgiving holiday traffic.

Troop L held a memorial service to honor his life on Friday. State Police are reminding drivers of the Move Over Law.

If you see a first responder on the side of the road and you can’t move over, slow down and keep an eye out for people walking around cars.

