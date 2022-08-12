WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police responded to a rollover crash on I-95 northbound in Westbrook Friday morning.

According to police, the crash occurred in the area of Exit 64 where a car was reported to be on fire just before 12 p.m.

EMS and the local fire department responded to the scene. DEEP also was advised of a fluid leak.

Police said non-life threatening injuries were reported and one person was transported to an area hospital.

The scene has since been cleared.

