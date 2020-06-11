State Police return to search Avon property linked to Jennifer Dulos

AVON, Conn. (WTNH)– Connecticut State Police have returned to an Avon home Thursday that has been previously investigated in the search for missing New Canaan mother, Jennifer Farber Dulos.

Investigators are currently on scene searching the home at 44 Sky View Drive where Jennifer and her then-husband Fotis Dulos lived in 2010.

In 2018 when the house needed major renovations, Dulos’ company, the Fore Group, was contracted by the new owner to do that work, giving Fotis Dulos access to the property from approximately January through April of 2018.

State police have investigated the Avon property in the past and are now back on scene to conduct another search.

Jennifer Dulos has been missing for over a year and was presumably killed. To date, her remains have not been recovered, but the investigation into her disappearance is still very active.

Her estranged husband Fotis Dulos died of an apparent suicide attempt in January 2020 while on house arrest. He was facing murder charges in his wife’s disappearance.