CHAPLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are currently investigating a person of interest in a homicide in Chaplin.

Police responded to the scene at 214 Miller Rd. around 6:12 a.m. Sunday. One man was found dead, police said. At this time, police are not releasing the name of the victim.

Detectives identified a person of interest as the investigation progressed, and are currently working towards locating the person. The person of interest is believed to be driving a 1989 Ford F-350 that is light blue with a red stripe on the tailgate, bearing Minnesota license plate YBN8321.

Take a look at the photo below:

Photo courtesy state police

Police said the vehicle or its operator should not be approached if located.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle should contact state police at (860) 779-4900 or calling the local police at 911.

This is an active investigation.

