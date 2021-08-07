State police search for suspect involved in bank robbery in Cornwall, Sharon

CORNWALL, Conn. (WTNH)– State police are searching for a second suspect involved in a bank robbery that occurred Friday afternoon.

At approximately 3:45 p.m., State police received a report of a bank robbery at 366 Furnace Brook Road, the National Iron Bank. Western District Major Crime Detectives responded to the scene.

One suspect was taken into custody without incident, according to police. Police identified the suspect arrested as Jay William Puzinski, 49, of Winsted. He is charged with Conspiracy and Criminal Attempt at Robbery 2nd.

Police are searching for a second suspect involved in this incident. State police report the suspect description and surveillance footage matches the Sharon Bank Robbery suspect that occurred on August 2.

Troopers said the suspect was described as a White or Hispanic male, small to medium build with dark hair.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Connecticut State Police Troop B in North Canaan at 1-800-497-0403.