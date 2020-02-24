State Police sergeant accused of driving drunk, hitting another car due in court

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A state police sergeant accused of driving drunk and hitting another car is expected to be in court on Monday.

Police say 37-year-old John McDonald was off duty when he had at least eight drinks at a retirement party back in September. They say he ran a stop sign while speeding in Southbury and crashed into another car.

A woman and her daughter who were in that car are now suing. McDonald is on paid leave.