Breaking News
State Democratic leaders propose tolls on trucks only
Live Now
Afternoon impeachment hearings

State Police sergeant in connection to DUI crash in Southbury arrested and identified

Connecticut

by:

Posted: / Updated:

John McDonald, 37 (Photo: Connecticut State Police)

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — State police have arrested one of their own Tuesday afternoon for crashing his personal car in Southbury while driving under the influence late September.

Police say State Police Sgt. John McDonald, 37, was off-duty when he was driving under the influence after leaving a party at a brewery in Oxford on September 25.

He ran a stop sign on Strongtown Road and hit a second car with two passengers, injuring all three involved.

“The Chevrolet Impala that state trooper John McDonald was driving when he ran a stop sign near Waterbury-Oxford Airport sits outside the state police Troop A barracks in Southbury.” CREDIT: Steve Bigham, Republican-American

Related: CT State Police Sergeant suspended after allegedly crashing state vehicle after leaving party at brewery

McDonald received the following charges:

  1. Assault with a Motor Vehicle
  2. Operating a Motor Vehicle while under the influence of liquor and/or drugs
  3. Reckless Driving
  4. Failure to obey Stop Sign

Troopers say the accident investigation is complete, and an internal investigation is underway. The criminal investigation is in progress.

McDonald is scheduled to appear in court on December 2.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Community comes together to install wheelchair ramp for New Haven boy

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Community comes together to install wheelchair ramp for New Haven boy"

Hamden police searching for suspect who used counterfeit cash at grocery store

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hamden police searching for suspect who used counterfeit cash at grocery store"

Teen connected to SUV theft with two kids inside expected to enter plea

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Teen connected to SUV theft with two kids inside expected to enter plea"

Milford police arrest man with stockpile of illegal assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in his home

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Milford police arrest man with stockpile of illegal assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in his home"

CT DOT says cracks found on New Haven's Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge are 'not a safety concern'

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT DOT says cracks found on New Haven's Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge are 'not a safety concern'"

CT DOT says cracks found on New Haven's Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge are 'not a safety concern'

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT DOT says cracks found on New Haven's Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge are 'not a safety concern'"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss