State Police sergeant in connection to DUI crash in Southbury arrested and identified

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — State police have arrested one of their own Tuesday afternoon for crashing his personal car in Southbury while driving under the influence late September.

Police say State Police Sgt. John McDonald, 37, was off-duty when he was driving under the influence after leaving a party at a brewery in Oxford on September 25.

He ran a stop sign on Strongtown Road and hit a second car with two passengers, injuring all three involved.

McDonald received the following charges:

Assault with a Motor Vehicle Operating a Motor Vehicle while under the influence of liquor and/or drugs Reckless Driving Failure to obey Stop Sign

Troopers say the accident investigation is complete, and an internal investigation is underway. The criminal investigation is in progress.

McDonald is scheduled to appear in court on December 2.