State police share safety tips as arctic blast heads toward Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — As an arctic blast heads toward Connecticut, it could be dangerous if you are caught in it or have to work in it.

State police were actively out patrolling the highways Monday night, looking for any vehicles that became disabled or broke down. They say in these conditions, even if you’re prepared, danger could still arise.

“I hate the cold weather… you are never ready for cold weather, you know that, you’re not. You can be bundled up, you can have everything on, but no,” said Robin Smith of Hartford.

Your exposed skin is at most risk to the subzero wind chill temperatures. Even quickly getting out of your car to pump gas can numb the skin. For those like Luis Morales of Wethersfield who have to work in it for eight hours, how do they stay warm?

“I have a propane tank as you can see in there, with a heater on there, so I’m staying outside, working outside with the heater on all day,” Morales said.

State police say you have to make sure your car is prepared even for the shortest of drives. They say to make sure the tank is topped off and the tires and fluids are filled up, so your vehicle is ready to go.

They recommend having a winter go-bag to keep inside your car in case it becomes disabled.

“Blankets, extra food, bottled water, certainly a good pair of gloves, maybe a pair of sneakers or a pair of boots that you have in the car, just in case you become disabled,” said Sgt. Kate Cummings, Connecticut State Police.

State police will have extra eyes on the roads in case someone breaks down without a charged phone.

“Especially if you’re up on the highway, we do consider that an emergency situation so we will do our best to get out to you as quickly as we can,” Cummings said.