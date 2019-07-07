State police wrapping up 4th of July weekend enforcement

(WTNH)– State police are wrapping up their stepped up holiday enforcement.

Troopers have been out in force making sure the roads are safe this long 4th of July weekend.

Between Wednesday and Sunday afternoon, troopers have responded to more than 250 crashes, handed out more than 584 speeding tickets, and arrested 42 people for driving under the influence.

State police are happy to report that none of the accidents they have investigated resulted in any fatalities.

The holiday enforcement ends at midnight.

