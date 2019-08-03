State Police Youth Week concludes with graduation ceremony

(WTNH)–Congratulations are in order for the newest graduates of the Connecticut American Legion State Police Youth Week.

19 cadets spent this past week learning what it took to become a Connecticut State Trooper. The program is modeled after recruit training at the State Police Training Academy.

Christian Nyberg told News 8, “It was very stressful. I’m proud of myself that I graduated. It’s physically demanding but all the troopers made it really nice.”

Connecticut State Trooper Kate Cummings said, “It was an excellent week. We had a great group of students. They were definitely challenged mentally and physically and we hope they leave us stronger and more self-confident.”

The cadets, aged 16 to 18, are all entering their senior year of high school.

