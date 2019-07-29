State Police Youth Week kicks off

(WTNH) — State Police Youth Week is officially underway at the Connecticut State Police Training Academy in Meriden.

Cadets will experience the daily activities of recruit training, including a 5:15 a.m. wake up call, physical conditioning, and inspection of quarters.

They also have classes in fire arms safety, accident investigation, and patrol techniques. The program runs through Saturday.

