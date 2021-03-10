State reaches deal with United Illuminating on electricity bill relief

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut has reached an agreement with United Illuminating to provide rebates to the electric utility’s customers as part of the state’s COVID-19 relief efforts.

The state’s second-largest electricity distributor has agreed to offer credits totally $46.5 million and to keep base distribution rates unchanged until at least 2023, the governor’s office announced Wednesday.

The deal is subject to review and approval by the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority.

In other pandemic-related news, Quinnipiac University announced that it plans to hold outdoor commencement ceremonies in May for both the class of 2021 and the class of 2020, which had its in-person commencement postponed because of the pandemic.