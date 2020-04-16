State releases data for coronavirus cases, deaths in CT nursing homes

Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont released the latest numbers associated with COVID-19 positive patients and deaths related to the virus in nursing homes across the State of Connecticut Thursday evening.

The latest numbers indicate that, so far, 1,713 residents of nursing homes across the state have tested positive for COVID-19, and 375 of those have died – which is more than a third of the total coronavirus-related deaths in the state.

The data also shows that the largest population of coronavirus positive residents and the largest number of COVID-19-related nursing home deaths has occurred at the Abbott Terrace Health Center in Waterbury.

The facility with the highest percentage of sick residents is Golden Hill Rehab Pavilion in Milford, with 55%. Golden Hill – at the center of a great deal of controversy in recent weeks – reports that 67 residents in their 120-bed facility have tested positive. The facility has reported nine Coronavirus-related deaths among residents.

Whispering Pines of East Haven – a facility with just over 90 beds has reported 14 Coronavirus-related fatalities.

The data will reportedly be updated weekly by the State.

For further details: https://portal.ct.gov/Office-of-the-Governor/News/Press-Releases/2020/04-2020/Governor-Lamont-Coronavirus-Update-April-16