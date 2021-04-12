State releases guidance to upcoming proms, graduations

(WTNH) — When it comes to proms and graduations, the governor says you can count on it. This comes after new guidance was just released from the state.

Last year, a lot of these proms and graduations were virtual. This year, Governor Lamont says you can count on having a more traditional experience. But the recently published guidelines prove they won’t be back to normal.

The Department of Education and Department of Public Health are asking school districts to have rapid contact tracing in place and to be ready to ask students to quarantine in case anyone tests positive close to the event

Also, limit the people allowed to come to those currently attending the school, to have control over testing and tracing. They’re also asking to eliminate food and drinks altogether so that everyone can keep their masks on. When it comes to the date, the governor stressed the later the better.

“I would urge the later you could book it the better. Just give you a little more flexibility in case something unwanted happens. I think we’ll be in pretty good shape,” he says.

He also added the later it is, the more students will be vaccinated and the warmer it will be for an outdoor event.

Click here for the full guidance to coordinating to end-of-school-year events.